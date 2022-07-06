Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE:HIL opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.
About Hill International (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
