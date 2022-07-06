Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 205 to GBX 190. The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 14713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCHDF. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

