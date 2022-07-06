Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 17,490 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 2,929.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Affirm by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,839 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 534,003 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 102,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,496,405. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

