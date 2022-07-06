Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

AWK stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

