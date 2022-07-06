Hoey Investments Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.