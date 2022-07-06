Hoey Investments Inc. Has $619,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. 231,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,775,982. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

