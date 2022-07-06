Hoey Investments Inc. Takes $382,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.