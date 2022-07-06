Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.20 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 195.80 ($2.37). Approximately 180,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 476,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.40 ($2.38).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.24) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.34. The firm has a market cap of £334.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.