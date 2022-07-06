HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $591.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $591.67.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 590 ($7.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.24) to GBX 525 ($6.36) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.78) to GBX 735 ($8.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

