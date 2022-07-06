Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $3.16

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.05. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 19,283 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HYZN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

