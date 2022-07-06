Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Up 0.4%

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.20 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($1.96). 576,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 905,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.90 ($1.95).

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 228 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.40 ($2.86).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.75. The company has a market cap of £655.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2,018.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

