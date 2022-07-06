Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $924.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $924.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.50 or 0.10264036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00135830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 939% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.