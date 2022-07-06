IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.94. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

