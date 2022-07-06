Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $64.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

