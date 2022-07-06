Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,500 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $37,153.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70.

PI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 257,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,117. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 466.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Impinj by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

