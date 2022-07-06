Independent Investors Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Independent Investors Inc. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $93,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE PCT opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,384 shares of company stock worth $1,655,452. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

