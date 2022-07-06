Index Fund Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

