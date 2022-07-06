Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 1.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of J opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

