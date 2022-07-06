Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 782 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

