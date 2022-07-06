Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 2.1%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58). 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Induction Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.21.

In other Induction Healthcare Group news, insider Guy Mitchell acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £4,968 ($6,015.98).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

