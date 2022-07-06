Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $150.50

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.85), with a volume of 665503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.89).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Industrials REIT from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.07. The company has a market capitalization of £447.15 million and a P/E ratio of 421.62.
In other news, insider Louisa Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($42,140.95).
About Industrials REIT (LON:MLI)
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
