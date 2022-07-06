Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $150.50

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.85), with a volume of 665503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Industrials REIT from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.07. The company has a market capitalization of £447.15 million and a P/E ratio of 421.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

In other news, insider Louisa Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($42,140.95).

About Industrials REIT (LON:MLI)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.