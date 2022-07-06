Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,908. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($52.08) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.17) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($46.88) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.50 ($40.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

