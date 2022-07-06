Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Shares Down 7.5%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRMTF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
