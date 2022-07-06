Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) versus Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Critical Analysis

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inogen and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 0 3 1 0 2.25 Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Inogen presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.03%. Enovis has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inogen is more favorable than Enovis.

Risk and Volatility

Inogen has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inogen and Enovis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $358.00 million 1.67 -$6.33 million ($0.88) -29.67 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.78 $71.66 million $1.32 41.97

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -5.64% -3.83% -2.89% Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57%

Summary

Enovis beats Inogen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

