Insider Buying: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Acquires 70,789 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,581.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,341,581.40.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,122,432.81.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,326,085.68.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,120. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$75.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The stock has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL.B. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

