Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys 7,143 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $20,928.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,204,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,828,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.36. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXDO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

