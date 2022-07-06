Insider Buying: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

Jorge A. Ganoza Durant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$156,998.40.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.41. The company had a trading volume of 985,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,137. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.452719 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

