Insider Buying: Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Acquires 4,225 Shares of Stock

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,733. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

