Insider Buying: Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH) Director Purchases C$36,256.00 in Stock

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) Director Robert Allan Mackenzie purchased 22,000 shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,587.20.

CVE NXH opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

