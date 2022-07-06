Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires 168,659 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 168,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $359,243.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,444,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,506,456.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 438,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,773. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,728,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 5,981.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 598,125 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1,607.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

