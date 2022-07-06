Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 567 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.26. 1,351,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
