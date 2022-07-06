Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 567 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.26. 1,351,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

