Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 248 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Penumbra stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.32. 189,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,425. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.39. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Penumbra by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

