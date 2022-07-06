Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,781 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $393,975.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,744,997.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42.

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.10. 22,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,793. The firm has a market cap of $335.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

