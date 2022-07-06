Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. 62,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.