Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,020 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after purchasing an additional 170,486 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after purchasing an additional 792,162 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. 75,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.