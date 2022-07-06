Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.91. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

