Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 714,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 826,880.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 429,978 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,602 shares during the period.

ICVT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,635 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42.

