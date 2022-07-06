Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Stryker were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

