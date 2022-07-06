Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 312 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.