InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in InterDigital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in InterDigital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InterDigital by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

