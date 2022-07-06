Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 752,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 88.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 176,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,201 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 290.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,841 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 34.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.