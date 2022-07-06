Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

