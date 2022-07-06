Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

