Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,224,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISDX opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.