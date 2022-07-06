Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 193,668 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.