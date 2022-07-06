Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
