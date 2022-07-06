Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,524,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,649 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $54,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145,198. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

