Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

