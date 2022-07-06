Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.13

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 3600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Invesque from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40. The company has a market cap of C$65.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

