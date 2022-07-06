Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/3/2022 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2022 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2022 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $103.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $80.00.

5/11/2022 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,626. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

