Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 6th (AIN, AOS, CDEV, CNPPF, CNSL, COLM, CPE, CTTAY, DCCNF, DNB)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 6th:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Albany International Corp alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a hold rating. The firm currently has $0.10 target price on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a sell rating to a hold rating.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $167.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $164.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a hold rating. UBS Group AG currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.